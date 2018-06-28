Mountain Valley News

    STATE OF ALABAMA
    COUNTY OF
    JACKSON

    In The Juvenile Court of Jackson County,
    Alabama
    In The Matter of: A. P.
    Case Number:
    JU-16-000092.02

    Notice Of Petition
    For Custody
    To:
    April Herren/Gamble

    You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by Marie Sanders requesting that custody of A.P. (DOB: 9/3/2001) be transferred to Wade Phillips. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Jackson County Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Tommy Allen French, 800 Watterson Curve, Trussville, Alabama 35173 within fourteen days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A final hearing has been set for August 30, 2018 at 8:15 A.M. in the Jackson County Juvenile Courthouse, 110 East Appletree Street, Scottsboro, Alabama.You may appear to contest the same if you chose.

    /s/ Tommy Allen French
    (FE043) Attorney for the Custodian

    Tommy Allen French,
    Attorney at Law, LLC
    800 Watterson Curve,
    Ste. 101
    Trussville, Alabama 35173
    Telephone: (205)508-5900
    Fax: (205)206-6240
    E-Mail: tafrench@bellsouth.net
    webpage:
    www.tommyfrenchlaw.com

    Publish: June 28, 2018; July 5, 2018; July 12, 2018 and July 19, 2018.

