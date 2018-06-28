STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF

JACKSON

In The Juvenile Court of Jackson County,

Alabama

In The Matter of: A. P.

Case Number:

JU-16-000092.02

Notice Of Petition

For Custody

To:

April Herren/Gamble

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by Marie Sanders requesting that custody of A.P. (DOB: 9/3/2001) be transferred to Wade Phillips. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Jackson County Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Tommy Allen French, 800 Watterson Curve, Trussville, Alabama 35173 within fourteen days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A final hearing has been set for August 30, 2018 at 8:15 A.M. in the Jackson County Juvenile Courthouse, 110 East Appletree Street, Scottsboro, Alabama.You may appear to contest the same if you chose.

/s/ Tommy Allen French

(FE043) Attorney for the Custodian

Tommy Allen French,

Attorney at Law, LLC

800 Watterson Curve,

Ste. 101

Trussville, Alabama 35173

Telephone: (205)508-5900

Fax: (205)206-6240

E-Mail: tafrench@bellsouth.net

webpage:

www.tommyfrenchlaw.com

Publish: June 28, 2018; July 5, 2018; July 12, 2018 and July 19, 2018.

Mountain Valley News