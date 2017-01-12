IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

JuanBarrientos-Segura

Plaintiff,

vs.

Maria Aviles

Defendant.

DEFENDANT.

Case No. CS 2013- 900008.01

NOTICE TO MARIA AVILES OF PETITION TO MODIFY

NOTICE TO MARIA AVILES, the defendant and wife of the above-named plaintiff, whose whereabouts are unknown, you must answer the Petition to Modify custody and other relief by March 2, 2017, which shall be (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. If you fail to timely file an answer, a judgment of default may be rendered against you in CS-2013-900008.01, District Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Said notice being published on January 12, 2017, January 19, 2017, January 26, 2017, and February 2, 2017 in The Mountain Valley News

This the 5th day of January, 2017.

Circuit Court Clerk

Pam Simpson

Robert T. Ray

Attorney for Juan Barrientos-Segura

PO BOX 680105

Fort Payne, AL 35968

Publish: January 12, 2017; January 19, 2017; January 26, 2017 and February 2, 2017.

