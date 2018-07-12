Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 18-178

    IN RE:Correction of Name

    A.N. (DOB: 10/10/2012),
    by her parent,
    Monica Marlenne Segura, Petitioners,

    Order Of Publication

    Juan Nunez Cruz, take notice that on June 8, 2018, a Petition To Change Name was filed in the above-styled case against you. You are hereby notified to file a responsive pleading within thirty (30) days after the last publication of the Notice or on or about August 20, 2018, which shall be thirty (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. Said Notice being published on July 12, 2018; July 19, 2018 and July 26, 2018 in The Mountain Valley News.

    Ronnie Osborn
    Probate Judge

    Attorney for Petitioners
    Robert B. French
    Robert B. French, Jr., P.C.
    308 Alabama Avenue,SW
    Fort Payne, AL 35967

    Publish: July 12, 19 and 26, 2018.

