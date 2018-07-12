IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 18-178

IN RE:Correction of Name

A.N. (DOB: 10/10/2012),

by her parent,

Monica Marlenne Segura, Petitioners,

Order Of Publication

Juan Nunez Cruz, take notice that on June 8, 2018, a Petition To Change Name was filed in the above-styled case against you. You are hereby notified to file a responsive pleading within thirty (30) days after the last publication of the Notice or on or about August 20, 2018, which shall be thirty (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. Said Notice being published on July 12, 2018; July 19, 2018 and July 26, 2018 in The Mountain Valley News.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge

Attorney for Petitioners

Robert B. French

Robert B. French, Jr., P.C.

308 Alabama Avenue,SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: July 12, 19 and 26, 2018.

Mountain Valley News