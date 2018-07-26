Please excuse the mess. We are currently updating our website.

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO:

JU-18-306.01

JU-18-307.01

In The Matter of:

N.R.C., a child, born on 09/21/09, and

I.L.M., a child, born on

12/04/06.

Notice By Publication

This notice is given to Walter Morales, the father of the above-named minor children. To the minor children’s father whose whereabouts are unknown, you must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights by the Petitioner within 14 days of August 16, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against you and your parental rights may be terminated in case numbers JU-2018-306.01 and JU-2018-307.01 in the Juvenile Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

This 19 day of July, 2018.

/s/ Pam Simpson

Circuit Clerk

Publish:

July 26, 2018; August 2, 2018; August 9, 2018 and August 16, 2018.

Mountain Valley News