Please excuse the mess. We are currently updating our website.

    Legal

    IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO:
    JU-18-306.01
    JU-18-307.01

    In The Matter of:
    N.R.C., a child, born on 09/21/09, and
    I.L.M., a child, born on
    12/04/06.

    Notice By Publication

    This notice is given to Walter Morales, the father of the above-named minor children. To the minor children’s father whose whereabouts are unknown, you must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights by the Petitioner within 14 days of August 16, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against you and your parental rights may be terminated in case numbers JU-2018-306.01 and JU-2018-307.01 in the Juvenile Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

    This 19 day of July, 2018.

    /s/ Pam Simpson
    Circuit Clerk

    Publish:
    July 26, 2018; August 2, 2018; August 9, 2018 and August 16, 2018.

