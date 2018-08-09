IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2009-000248.00

Mince, Jeanette,

Plaintiff,

v.

Defendant

Order

Special Master Keary Chandler having filed his Report with the Clerk of this Court and the Court having reviewed same, the Court finds that the Special Master has complied with the Court’s order of May 3, 2018 as to the proceeds on deposit with the Court and the payment of same pro-rata among the qualifying claimants and each such claimant’s qualifying claim.

The Court hereby Orders the Clerk of this Court to pay the following from the funds on deposit in this lawsuit:

Keary Chandler

Special Master’s Fee

$1,500.00

Circuit Clerk

Publication

Mountain Valley News

$487.00

The Court further orders that any objections to the Special Master’s Report shall be filed within 14 days of the date of this Order. Should no objections be filed, the Clerk will be ordered to disburse the sums as set forth in the Report.

The Court further order the Circuit Clerk to ready the remaining funds for distribution.

Done this 31st day of July, 2018.

/s/ Shaunathan C. Bell

Circuit Judge

Publish: August 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2018.