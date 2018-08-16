IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE: JU-2017-304.03

In The Matter of:

S.T., a child, born on 07/02/17.

Notice By Publication

This notice is given to any unknown fathers of the above-named minor child. To the minor child’s father whose is unknown and whose whereabouts are unknown, you must answer a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights by the Petitioner within 14 days of September 6, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against you and your parental rights may be terminated in case number JU-2017-304.03 in the Juvenile Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

This 7 day of August, 2018.

/s/ Pam Simpson

Circuit Clerk

Publish: August 16,

August 23, August 30 and September 6, 2018.