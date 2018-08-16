IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-2030

In The Matte of

The Adoption of:

R.B.C., DOB 12-19-2008

Notice Of Adoption

Proceedings

Notice to:

Robert Cangelosi,

father of R.B.C.,

address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Robert Jefferson Reese, Petitioner and that the 4 day of October, 2018 at 9:30 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Probate Court in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Done this the 3 day of August, 2018.

/s/ Dana Grimes

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 680988

Fort Payne, AL 35968

Publish: August 16,

August 23, August 30 and September 6, 2018