IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: DR 2016-900007.02

Jarrod Dillion Doss

Plaintiff/Respondent

vs.

Jordan Lyndsi Doss (Arnold)

Defendant/Petitioner

Notice To Jarrod Dillion Doss Of Divorce Action

Notice To Jarrod Dillion Doss, the plaintiff and husband of the above-named defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, you must answer the Complaint for Divorce and other relief by October 13, 2018, which shall be (30) days after the last publication of this notice. If you fail to timely file an answer, a judgment of default may be rendered against you in DR 2016-900007.02, Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Said notice being published on August 23, August 30, September 6 and September 13, 2018 in Mountain Valley News.

This the 15 day of August, 2018.

/s/ Pam Simpson

Circuit Court Clerk

Robert T. Ray

Attorney for

Jordan Lyndsi Doss

200 Alabama Ave. SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

