IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO:
CS-2018-900071
Brittney Barrentine
Plaintiff
V.
Chase Stanton
Defendant
Notice Of Civil Action
Chase Stanton, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Brittney Barrentine’s complaint and other relief by the 12 day of October, 2018, or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No: CS-2018-900071, in the District Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Done this the 29 day of August, 2018.
/s/ Pam Simpson,
Circuit Court Clerk
/s/ Dana Grimes
Attorney for Plaintiff
Publish: September 6, September 13, September 20 and September 27, 2018.
Mountain Valley News