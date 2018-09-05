IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO:

CS-2018-900071

Brittney Barrentine

Plaintiff

V.

Chase Stanton

Defendant

Notice Of Civil Action

Chase Stanton, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Brittney Barrentine’s complaint and other relief by the 12 day of October, 2018, or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No: CS-2018-900071, in the District Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Done this the 29 day of August, 2018.

/s/ Pam Simpson,

Circuit Court Clerk

/s/ Dana Grimes

Attorney for Plaintiff

Publish: September 6, September 13, September 20 and September 27, 2018.

Mountain Valley News