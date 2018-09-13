IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-2035
In The Matter Of
The Adoption of:
B.N.S.; DOB 05-19-03
Notice Of Adoption
Proceedings
Notice to: Travis Schrader, father of B.N.S.; address unknown
Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said
Court by Kerry Gleen Monroe and Shirley Jean Monroe, Petitoners and that the 8 day of November, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Probate Court in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.
Done this the 30 day of August, 2018.
/s/ Dana Grimes
Attorney for Petitioners
P.O. Box 680988
Fort Payne, Alabama 35968
Publish: September 13, September 20, September 27 and October 4, 2018.
Mountain Valley News