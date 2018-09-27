IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE ACTION

#DR-2018-900070

Tracy B. Haney

Plaintiff

vs.

Luther R. Reagan

Defendant

Notice Of Divorce Action

Luther R. Reagan, whose whereabouts are unknown must answer Tracy B. Haney’s Complaint For Divorce and other relief by the 15th day of March, 2018, or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No: DR-2018-900070, in the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Done this 17th day of September, 2018.

/s/ Pam Simpson

Circuit Court Clerk

Beck & Beck P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 680066

Fort Payne, AL 35968

(256)845-1691

Maribel@rdblawyers.com

Publish: September 27, October 4, October 11, October 18,2018.