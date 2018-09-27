IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE ACTION
#DR-2018-900070
Tracy B. Haney
Plaintiff
vs.
Luther R. Reagan
Defendant
Notice Of Divorce Action
Luther R. Reagan, whose whereabouts are unknown must answer Tracy B. Haney’s Complaint For Divorce and other relief by the 15th day of March, 2018, or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No: DR-2018-900070, in the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Done this 17th day of September, 2018.
/s/ Pam Simpson
Circuit Court Clerk
Beck & Beck P.C.
Attorney for Plaintiff
P.O. Box 680066
Fort Payne, AL 35968
(256)845-1691
Maribel@rdblawyers.com
Publish: September 27, October 4, October 11, October 18,2018.