IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

LIBERTY BANK,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

MATTHEW SCOTT,

DEFENDANT

CASE NO: CV 2016-900209.00

NOTICE BY

PUBLICATION

Notice hereby is given to Matthew Scott, the Defendant in the above-styled lawsuit, that Liberty Bank has filed a lawsuit requesting a money judgment against you for your failure to pay a promissory note as agreed, and for repossession of the collateral pledged for the loan. Please be advised that if you fail to file an answer to the lawsuit by March 14, 2017, then a default judgment may be entered against you for the amount due on the promissory note, interest, attorney’s fees, costs, and repossession of the collateral.

Dated this the 12th day of January, 2017.

/s/ Pam Simpson,

Circuit Clerk

Pam Simpson,

Circuit Clerk

DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish: January 19, 2017; January 26, 2017; February 2, 2017; and February 9, 2017.

Mountain Valley News