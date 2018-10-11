IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: DR 2018-900254.00

Susana Rodriguez

Plaintiff

vs.

Juan Gerardo Dominguez

Defendant

Notice To:

Juan Gerardo Dominguez Of Divorce Action

Notice To Juan Gerardo Dominguez, the defendant and husband of the above-named plaintiff, whose whereabouts are unknown, you must answer the complaint for Divorce and other relief by December 1, 2018, which shall be (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. If you fail to timely file an answer, a judgment of default may be rendered against you in DR 2018-900254.00 Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Said notice being published on October 11, October 18, October 25 and November 1, 2018 in Mountain Valley News.

This the 3rd day of October, 2018.

/s/ Pam Simpson

Circuit Court Clerk

Robert R. Ray

Attorney for

Susana Rodriguez

200 Alabama Ave. SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967