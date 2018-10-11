IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: DR 2018-900254.00
Susana Rodriguez
Plaintiff
vs.
Juan Gerardo Dominguez
Defendant
Notice To:
Juan Gerardo Dominguez Of Divorce Action
Notice To Juan Gerardo Dominguez, the defendant and husband of the above-named plaintiff, whose whereabouts are unknown, you must answer the complaint for Divorce and other relief by December 1, 2018, which shall be (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. If you fail to timely file an answer, a judgment of default may be rendered against you in DR 2018-900254.00 Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Said notice being published on October 11, October 18, October 25 and November 1, 2018 in Mountain Valley News.
This the 3rd day of October, 2018.
/s/ Pam Simpson
Circuit Court Clerk
Robert R. Ray
Attorney for
Susana Rodriguez
200 Alabama Ave. SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967