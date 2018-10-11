IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-294
The Estate of
Cory Gamble,
an Incapacitated person
Notice Of Guardianship Proceedings
Notice To: All next of kin and other interested parties
Please take notice that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Melvin W. Dawson, Petitioner, and that the 31st day of October, 2018, at 10:30 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same in Suite 100 of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest Melvin W. Dawson being appointed Guardian of Cory Gamble, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, a copy of your response with counsel for Petitioner, and appear at the above hearing.
Done this 1st day of October, 2018.
/s/ Wm. Eric Colley (COL081)
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 681045
Fort Payne, AL 35968
Tel: (256)845-8101
Fax: (256)845-8103
Publish: October 11,
October 18 and October 25, 2018.