IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-294

The Estate of

Cory Gamble,

an Incapacitated person

Notice Of Guardianship Proceedings

Notice To: All next of kin and other interested parties

Please take notice that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Melvin W. Dawson, Petitioner, and that the 31st day of October, 2018, at 10:30 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same in Suite 100 of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest Melvin W. Dawson being appointed Guardian of Cory Gamble, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, a copy of your response with counsel for Petitioner, and appear at the above hearing.

Done this 1st day of October, 2018.

/s/ Wm. Eric Colley (COL081)

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 681045

Fort Payne, AL 35968

Tel: (256)845-8101

Fax: (256)845-8103

