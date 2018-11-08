IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

SONIA ALEJANDRA LUNA MARTINEZ,

PLAINTIFF,

VS. JUV 2018-408.01

HOVER JESUS REYES FIGUEROA,

DEFENDANT

IN RE: IN THE MATTER OF J.R., DOB 01/18/2017

Notice to: Hover Jesus Reyes Figueroa

of Action Complaint for Termination of

Parental Rights

NOTICE TO Hover Jesus Reyes Figueroa, the Defendant and Father of the abovenamed minor child, whose whereabouts are unknown, you must answer the Complaint for Termination of Parental Rights, relief by December 31, 2018, which shall be (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. If you fail to timely file an answer, a judgment of default may be rendered against you in JU 2018-408.01, Juvenile Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Said notice being published on Nov. 8, Nov. 15, Nov. 22, and Nov. 29, 2018 in MountainValley News.

This the 1st day of

November 2018.

Pam Simpson

Circuit Court Clerk

Robert T. Ray

Attorney for

Susana Rodriguez

200 Alabama Ave SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967