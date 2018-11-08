IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
SONIA ALEJANDRA LUNA MARTINEZ,
PLAINTIFF,
VS. JUV 2018-408.01
HOVER JESUS REYES FIGUEROA,
DEFENDANT
IN RE: IN THE MATTER OF J.R., DOB 01/18/2017
Notice to: Hover Jesus Reyes Figueroa
of Action Complaint for Termination of
Parental Rights
NOTICE TO Hover Jesus Reyes Figueroa, the Defendant and Father of the abovenamed minor child, whose whereabouts are unknown, you must answer the Complaint for Termination of Parental Rights, relief by December 31, 2018, which shall be (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. If you fail to timely file an answer, a judgment of default may be rendered against you in JU 2018-408.01, Juvenile Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Said notice being published on Nov. 8, Nov. 15, Nov. 22, and Nov. 29, 2018 in MountainValley News.
This the 1st day of
November 2018.
Pam Simpson
Circuit Court Clerk
Robert T. Ray
Attorney for
Susana Rodriguez
200 Alabama Ave SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967