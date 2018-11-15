IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE: JU-2014-61.03

In The Matter of:

S.J. a child, born on 4/4/2002

Notice By Publication

To the minor child’s father who is unknown and whose whereabouts are unknown: a hearing on a petition to terminate parental rights is set for January 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in the Juvenile Court of DeKalb County. A judgment by default may be rendered against you and your parental rights may be terminated should you not appear in Court on said date or otherwise contest this petition.

This 9th day of November, 2018.

/s/ Pam Simpson

Circuit Clerk

Publish: November 15, 2018; November 22, 2018; November 29, 2018 and December 6, 2018.

Mountain Valley News