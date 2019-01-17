ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that, Corrective Asphalt Materials, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Maltene-Based Restoration Seal at County Roads 137, 140 & 141

for the State of Alabama and the County of DeKalb, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor,

materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Tim Ribes,

Project Coordinator

Corrective Asphalt Materials

P.O. Box 87129

South Roxana, IL 62087

Publish: January 17, 2019; January 24, 2019; January 31, 2019 and February 7, 2019.

Mountain Valley News