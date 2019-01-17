IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-2056
In The Matter of the
Adoption Petition of
Raymundo Chavez Martinez
Notice Of Petition
For Adoption
To: The unknown father of the minor child born unto Mayra Elizabeth Olivares Espinosa on 04/28/2004; and
Please take notice a Petition for Adoption in the above styed matter has been filed in said Court by Raymundo Chavez Martinez, Petitioner and that the 20th day of February, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Probate Court, 300 Grand Avenue South, Fort Payne, Alabama 35967. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for the Petitioner, whose name and address are shown below, and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.
Witness my hand this the 27th day of December, 2018.
Ronnie Osborn
Probate Judge
J. Shane Givens
Attorney for Petitioner(s)
296 East Main Street
Centre, Alabama 35960
Phone: 256-927-749
Fax: 256-927-7490
Publish: January 17,
January 24,January 31, and February 7, 2019.
Mountain Valley News