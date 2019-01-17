IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-2056

In The Matter of the

Adoption Petition of

Raymundo Chavez Martinez

Notice Of Petition

For Adoption

To: The unknown father of the minor child born unto Mayra Elizabeth Olivares Espinosa on 04/28/2004; and

Please take notice a Petition for Adoption in the above styed matter has been filed in said Court by Raymundo Chavez Martinez, Petitioner and that the 20th day of February, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Probate Court, 300 Grand Avenue South, Fort Payne, Alabama 35967. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for the Petitioner, whose name and address are shown below, and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Witness my hand this the 27th day of December, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge

J. Shane Givens

Attorney for Petitioner(s)

296 East Main Street

Centre, Alabama 35960

Phone: 256-927-749

Fax: 256-927-7490

Publish: January 17,

January 24,January 31, and February 7, 2019.

Mountain Valley News