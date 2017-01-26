In The Small Claims Court of DeKalb County, Alabama
Case No: SM-16-283
Clover Lending Inc.
Plaintiff
vs.
Arthur Coty Cobb
Defendant
Notice
Arthur Coty Cobb, whose whereabouts is unknown must answer the Statement of Claim filed by Clover Lending Inc. by 03/18/2017, or a Judgment by Default may be rendered against him in Case # SM-16-283, Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Done this day 01/20/2017.
Pam Simpson
Clerk of DeKalb County
Publish: January 26, 2017; February 2, 2017; February 9, 2017 and February 16, 2017.
Mountain Valley News