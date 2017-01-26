In The Small Claims Court of DeKalb County, Alabama

Case No: SM-16-283

Clover Lending Inc.

Plaintiff

vs.

Arthur Coty Cobb

Defendant

Notice

Arthur Coty Cobb, whose whereabouts is unknown must answer the Statement of Claim filed by Clover Lending Inc. by 03/18/2017, or a Judgment by Default may be rendered against him in Case # SM-16-283, Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Done this day 01/20/2017.

Pam Simpson

Clerk of DeKalb County

Publish: January 26, 2017; February 2, 2017; February 9, 2017 and February 16, 2017.

Mountain Valley News