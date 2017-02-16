LEGAL NOTICE,

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CIVIL ACTION

(Lis Pendens)

A. Pursuant to §6-6-564 and 35-4-131 of Code of Alabama and Rule 4.3 of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure,

notice is hereby given to the following that on June 22, 2016, the plaintiff, Christopher Ferguson, filed in the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama as Civil Action No. CV2016-900143, which is now pending in said Court, a verified complaint against the following defendants

1. George Royal,

2. Regions Bank and

3. The following real property situate in County of DeKalb, and State of Alabama, described as follows:

Commence at an existing railroad spike in the pavement of Hodges Street (40 ft ROW) marking the southeast corner of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 13, Township 6 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian and proceed North 01 degrees 30’ 00″ West along said street for a distance of 103.48 to the point of beginning thence leaving said road, proceed South 88 degrees 30’ 00″ West for a distance of 259.28 feet to an iron pin set with cap (PLS #11568); thence proceed North 03 degrees 29’ 25″ West for a distance of 185.13 feet to an iron pin set with cap (PLS # 11568); thence proceed North 88 degrees 30’ 00″ East for a distance of 265.71 feet to a point in Hodges Street; thence proceed South 01 degrees 30’ 00″ East along said street for a distance of 185.00 to the point of beginning. Said parcel land laying in the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 13, Township 6 South, Range 7 East, City of Rainsville, DeKalb County, Alabama, and containing 1.11 acres more or less. Less and except a portion of the right-of-way for Hodges Street traversing along the east boundary of said parcel. Parcel Id 16-06-13-0-001-055.001. Property Address: 483 Hodges St., and their respective heirs or devisees, if deceased, are those unknown persons and unknown conditions of mind or to be infants, whose names cannot be ascertained by the plaintiff with certainty and who claim, or may be reputed to claim, or may in the future claim the Property, or any title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance thereon, or any part thereof (including but not limited to the unknown heirs of George Royal, and of any other prior owners of any interest in the Property), whose names, ages, addresses and conditions of mind are unknown to plaintiffs at the time of the filing of this complaint, but who, when their names and identities are ascertained by plaintiff, will be added to this complaint by amendment (all of whom are hereafter referred to as the “Unknown Defendants”).

B. The objects of the complaint are summarized as follows: To establish that the deed dated May 18, 2015, and recorded in Book 832 at page 95, in the Probate Office of DeKalb County, Alabama, whereby Christopher Ferguson acquired said Property, was intended by all parties thereto to convey the Property to him in fee simple. The Relief requested in the complaint, through the claims of reformation, declaratory judgment, and statutory quiet title, is that the plaintiff, Christopher Ferguson , be declared the sole owner in fee simple of the Property.

C. PURSUANT TO SECTION 6-6-565 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA, EACH OF THE UNNAMED DEFENDANTS WHO ARE BEING SERVED BY PUBLICATION MUST ANSWER THE COMPLAINT WITHIN 30 DAYS OF THE LAST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

D. FAILURE OF ANY DEFENDANT TO ANSWER THE ALLEGATIONS OF THE COMPLAINT IN A TIMELY MANNER AS SET FORTH IN PARAGRAPH C ABOVE MAY RESULT IN THE GRANTING OF THE RELIEF REQUESTED BY THE PLAINTIFF AGAINST SUCH DEFENDANT.

E. The original of each defendant’s answer to the complaint must be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama on or before the 10th day of April, 2017. A copy of each defendant’s answer must be mailed or delivered to:

Milford Cushen, attorney for the plaintiff, at Killian & Cushen, L.L.C., 411 Grand Ave SW, Fort Payne, Alabama 35967.

F. It is hereby directed that this notice be published in the Mountain Valley News, a newspaper of general circulation in DeKalb County, Alabama, once a week for four consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be on the 9th day of March, 2017.

Publish: February 16, February 23, March 2 and March 9, 2017.

