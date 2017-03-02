IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV 2016-900154.00

Liberty Bank,

Plaintiff

vs.

Michael Churchill,

Defendant

Notice hereby is given to Michael Churchill, the Defendant in the above-styled lawsuit, that Liberty Bank has filed a lawsuit requesting a money judgment against you for your failure to pay certain promissory notes as agreed, and for repossession of the collateral pledged for the loans. Please be advised that if you fail to file an answer to the lawsuit by April 25, 2017, then a default judgment may be entered against you for the amount due on the promissory notes, interest, attorney’s fees, costs, and repossession of the collateral.

Dated this the 23rd day of February, 2017.

/s/Pam Simpson,

Circuit Clerk

DeKalb County, Alabama

Publish: March 2, 2017; March 9, 2017; March 16, 2017 and March 23, 2017.

Mountain Valley News