IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-2022

In The Matter of:

The Adoption of:

R.L.H., DOB 12-27-2010

Notice Of Adoption

Proceeding

Notice to:

Michael Ray Holloway, father of R.L.H.,

address unknown.

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in the said Court by Rickey Eugene Harris and Barbara Ann Harris, Petitoners and that the 7th day of June, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Probate Court in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Done this the 3rd day of April, 2017.

Dana Grimes

Attorney for Petitioners

P.O.Box 680988

Fort Payne, AL 35968

Publish: April 6, April 13, April 20 and April 27, 2017.