Legal Notice

Notice of Proposed Bank Merger Transaction

Notice is hereby given that Peoples Independent Bank, 121 Billy B. Dyar Blvd, Boaz, Alabama 35957, has filed an Interagency Bank Merger Act Application with the Atlanta Regional Office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for its written consent to merge with Horizon Bank, 1167 Main Street, Fyffe, Alabama 35971, with Peoples Independent Bank as the surviving institution. It is contemplated that following the merger all offices of Peoples Independent Bank and Horizon Bank will continue to be operated under the name Peoples Independent Bank.

Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its Atlanta Regional Office, 10 Tenth Street, NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, Georgia 30309-3906, not later than February 11, 2017. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the Atlanta, Georgia Regional Office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.

An application has also been filed with the Alabama State Banking Department with respect to the proposed transaction. Comments on the application may also be submitted to the Alabama State Banking Department at the following address: P.O. Box 4600, Montgomery, Alabama 36103-4600.

Publish: January 12,

January 26 and

February 9, 2017.

