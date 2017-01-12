Legal Notice

Notice of Application for Acquisition

of a Bank

Peoples Independent Bancshares, Inc. and Peoples Independent Bank,

both located at 121 Billy B. Dyar Blvd, Boaz, Alabama 35957, have applied to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Horizon Bank, 1167 Main Street, Fyffe, Alabama 35971. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application, including the record of performance of banks we own in helping to meet local credit needs.

You are invited to submit comments in writing on this application to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, 1000 Peachtree Street N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30309-4470. The comment period will not end before February 11, 2017 and may be somewhat longer. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the application, contact Chapelle Davis at 404-498-7278. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.

An application has also been filed with the Alabama State Banking Department with respect to the proposed transaction. Comments on the application may also be submitted to the Alabama State Banking Department at the following address: P.O. Box 4600, Montgomery, Alabama 36103-4600.

Publish: January 12, 2017

Mountain Valley News