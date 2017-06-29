IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

DR-2017-900149.00

Rita P. Antonio,

Plaintiff

vs.

Gregorio M. Marcos,

Defendant

Affidavit In Support Of Service By Publication

Before me, Rita P. Antonio, the undersigned authority appeared Maribel Luna, and being known to me and duly sworn says as follows:

My name is Rita P. Antonio and I am seeking a divorce from my husband, Gregorio M. Marcos. My husband and I married and had a son. Almost exactly a year and two months after the baby was born on May 28, 2012, my husband was arrested and deported to Guatemala. I have neither seen nor heard from him since his arrest and deportation on August 15, 2013. I have no idea if he has family in the United States and have no clue on where he might be living in Guatemala. The only way I have to get notice to the Defendant is by service by publication.

Rita Perez Antonio,

Affiant

Sworn To and subscribed before me this 20th day of March, 2017.

Maribel Luna,

Notary Public

Expires: 3/17/20

Publish: June 29, July 6, July 13 and July 20, 2017.

Mountain Valley News