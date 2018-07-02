Mountain Valley News

Little River Canyon National Preserve is looking for volunteers to help serve the half-million people who visit the preserve each year. There are all types of volunteers at the Canyon, but the greatest need is greeting visitors at the front desk and outdoors at Little River Falls. The Canyon Center receives hundreds of calls to the front desk from people who are needing directions and general information. There is also a need for volunteers to hike the trails and report downed trees and pick up trash.

The park provides free uniforms to identify the volunteers, safety equipment, as well as training for each position. Positions that have been added this year are for maintenance, visitor safety, trail monitoring, litter pickup, and educational assistants. Training will begin soon for these positions. Call Ranger Larry Beane at 256-845-9605 for more information.

You can also visit www.nps.gov/liri or follow the park on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lirinps.