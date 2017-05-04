STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF DEKALB
CITY OF RAINSVILLE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON
PROPOSAL TO VACATE A CERTAIN STREET AND CERTAIN ALLEYS IN THE
CITY OF RAINSVILLE, ALABAMA
Notice hereby is given that the Mayor and City Council of Rainsville, Alabama are proposing to Vacate a Certain Street and Certain Alleys in the City of Rainsville, Alabama, and that prior to taking final action on the proposal, a public hearing will be held on June 5, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Rainsville Municipal Annex Building, 98 McCurdy Avenue, South, Rainsville, AL 35986. Any citizen alleging to be affected by the proposed vacation may submit a written objection to the governing body, or may request an opportunity to be heard at the public meeting. A copy of the plats of the areas to be vacated may be viewed at Rainsville City Hall during regular business hours. The certain street and alleys proposed to be vacated are as follows:
1. That portion of Land Street located in the F.F. Hicks Subdivision (a Plat of which subdivision to the City of Rainsville, Alabama is recorded in Plat Book 4, Slide 80 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama), which street is 40 feet wide, and which street is located between Lot 4 of Block 1 and Lot 1 of Block 2, and proceeds through a 20 foot wide alley to the corner of Lot 5 in Block 1 and the corner of Lot 12 in Block 2, which corners adjoin said alley, all located in the F.F. Hicks Subdivision to the City of Rainsville, Alabama. The following persons are the owners of the property adjoining the street proposed to be vacated:
Lot 1 of Block 2: DeKalb County Farmers Federation, c/o Alfa Insurance,
P.O. Box 468
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 12 of Block 2:
Charlotte D. Smith
134 Malcom Ave.
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 4 of Block 1: James T. Jones and Shari K. Jones
P.O. Box 282
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 5 of Block 1:
Stewart H. Sparks
104 Malcom Ave.
Rainsville, AL 35986
2. That certain 20 foot alley located in the F.F. Hicks Subdivision, which alley runs from Hicks Street to George Wallace Drive, and lies between Lots 5 through 9 of Block One and Lots 1 through 4 of Block One; and which alley proceeds across a road marked “Land Street,” and which alley lies between Lots 1 through 6 in Block Two and Lots 7 through 12 in Block Two of the F.F. Hicks Subdivision. The following persons are the owners of the property adjoining the alley proposed to be vacated:
Lot 1 of Block 2: DeKalb County Farmers Federation, c/o Alfa Insurance,
P.O. Box 468
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 2 of Block 2: DeKalb County Farmers Federation, c/o Alfa Insurance,
P.O. Box 468
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 3 of Block 2: James Alton Hicks
184 Malcom Street, SE
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 4 of Block 2: James Alton Hicks
184 Malcom Street, SE
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 5 of Block 2: James Alton Hicks
184 Malcom Street, SE
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 6 of Block 2: Elizabeth Coots
2081 McCurdy Ave. N.
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 7 of Block 2: Charles Willmon
6221 Tammy Little Drive
Section, AL 35771
Lot 8 of Block 2: Cecil A. & Barbara A. Frees
206 Malcom Avenue
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 9 of Block 2:
James Alton Hicks
184 Malcom Street, SE
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 10 of Block 2:
James Alton Hicks
184 Malcom Street, SE
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 11 of Block 2:
Charlotte D. Smith
134 Malcom Ave.
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 12 of Block 2:
Charlotte D. Smith
134 Malcom Ave.
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 1 of Block 1: Glover Properties, LLC
P.O. Box 1052
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 2 of Block 1:
Glover Properties, LLC
P.O. Box 1052
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 3 of Block 1: James T. Jones and Shari K. Jones
P.O. Box 282
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 4 of Block 1: James T. Jones and Shari K. Jones
P.O. Box 282
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 5 of Block 1: Stewart H. Sparks
104 Malcolm Ave.
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 6 of Block 1:
Bonnie G. Croft and
Sharon Marshall
66 Malcom Ave., SW
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 7 of Block 1:
Bonnie G. Croft &
Sharon Marshall
66 Malcom Avenue, SW
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 8 of Block 1:
Richard Pack
525 Thompson Avenue,
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 9 of Block 1:
Charlie & Amy Glover
919 Scott Avenue
Rainsville, AL 35986
3. That certain 15 foot alley located in Block 5 of the E.J. Mims Subdivision (a Plat of which subdivision to the City of Rainsville, Alabama is recorded in Plat Book 4, page 223, Slide 86 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama), which alley is located between Rose Street and Jackson Street. The following persons are the owners of the property adjoining the alley proposed to be
vacated:
Lot 1 of Block 5:
Glenn Jones
108 Rose Street
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 2 of Block 5:
Sue Rogers and
Jessie Paul Rogers
P.O. Box 227
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 3 of Block 5:
Glenn Jones
P.O. Box 1397
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 4 of Block 5:
Billy G. Edmonds and Patricia Edmonds
458 Church Street, NW
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 5 of Block 5:
Keary Chandler
P.O. 1905
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 6 of Block 5:
Keary Chandler
P.O. 1905
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 7 of Block 5:
William E. Gledhill and Linda R. Gledhill
79 Mims Street
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 8 of Block 5:
William E. Gledhill and Linda R. Gledhill
79 Mims Street
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 9 of Block 5:
William E. Gledhill and Linda R. Gledhill
79 Mims Street
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 10 of Block 5:
Flora C. Ashworth,
life estate
129 Mims Ave., NW
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 11 of Block 5:
Flora C. Ashworth,
life estate
129 Mims Ave., NW
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 12 of Block 5:
Flora C. Ashworth,
life estate
129 Mims Ave., NW
Rainsville, AL 35986
4. That certain 15 foot alley located in Bowman Subdivision (a plat of which subdivision to the City of Rainsville, Alabama is recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 22, Slide 91 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama), which alley runs between the block of lots numbered “17 through 24” and the block of lots numbered “9 through 16.” The following persons are the owners of the property adjoining the alley proposed to be vacated:
Lot 9
James E. Higdon
P.O. Box 552
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 10
James E. Higdon
P.O. Box 552
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 11
Kenneth D. Bell
36 1st Avenue, South
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 12
Paulette Martin Johnston
371 Church Avenue
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 13
William Craig
P.O. Box 255
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 14
Edith Craig
P.O. Box 255
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 15
Kevin J. Holt
P.O. Box 1907
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 16
Terry & Jerry Taylor
215 Harrison Street
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 17
Mary P. Tench
c/o Eric Trotman
2949 Harrison Street
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 18
Johnny & Sherry Chandler
c/o State of AL 2016
Tax Sale
119 2nd Avenue
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 19
Pamela Gail Watts
101 2nd Avenue
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 20
Ashlee Howard
81 Second Avenue, SW
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 21
Danny James
P.O. Box 783
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lot 22
Gene Landau &
Betty M. Landau
P.O. Box 364
Rainsville, AL 35986
Lots 23 & 24
Edward T. Lawhorn & Douglas Lawhorn
209 Oaks Drive, SW
Rainsville, AL 35986
Dated this the 1st day of May, 2017.
City of Rainsville,
Alabama
By: Rodger Lingerfelt Its: Mayor
Attesed by:
Kelly Frazier,
City Clerk
May 4, 2017; May 11, 2017; May 18, 2017; and May 25, 2017.
Mountain Valley News