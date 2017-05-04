STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

CITY OF RAINSVILLE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON

PROPOSAL TO VACATE A CERTAIN STREET AND CERTAIN ALLEYS IN THE

CITY OF RAINSVILLE, ALABAMA

Notice hereby is given that the Mayor and City Council of Rainsville, Alabama are proposing to Vacate a Certain Street and Certain Alleys in the City of Rainsville, Alabama, and that prior to taking final action on the proposal, a public hearing will be held on June 5, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Rainsville Municipal Annex Building, 98 McCurdy Avenue, South, Rainsville, AL 35986. Any citizen alleging to be affected by the proposed vacation may submit a written objection to the governing body, or may request an opportunity to be heard at the public meeting. A copy of the plats of the areas to be vacated may be viewed at Rainsville City Hall during regular business hours. The certain street and alleys proposed to be vacated are as follows:

1. That portion of Land Street located in the F.F. Hicks Subdivision (a Plat of which subdivision to the City of Rainsville, Alabama is recorded in Plat Book 4, Slide 80 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama), which street is 40 feet wide, and which street is located between Lot 4 of Block 1 and Lot 1 of Block 2, and proceeds through a 20 foot wide alley to the corner of Lot 5 in Block 1 and the corner of Lot 12 in Block 2, which corners adjoin said alley, all located in the F.F. Hicks Subdivision to the City of Rainsville, Alabama. The following persons are the owners of the property adjoining the street proposed to be vacated:

Lot 1 of Block 2: DeKalb County Farmers Federation, c/o Alfa Insurance,

P.O. Box 468

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 12 of Block 2:

Charlotte D. Smith

134 Malcom Ave.

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 4 of Block 1: James T. Jones and Shari K. Jones

P.O. Box 282

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 5 of Block 1:

Stewart H. Sparks

104 Malcom Ave.

Rainsville, AL 35986

2. That certain 20 foot alley located in the F.F. Hicks Subdivision, which alley runs from Hicks Street to George Wallace Drive, and lies between Lots 5 through 9 of Block One and Lots 1 through 4 of Block One; and which alley proceeds across a road marked “Land Street,” and which alley lies between Lots 1 through 6 in Block Two and Lots 7 through 12 in Block Two of the F.F. Hicks Subdivision. The following persons are the owners of the property adjoining the alley proposed to be vacated:

Lot 1 of Block 2: DeKalb County Farmers Federation, c/o Alfa Insurance,

P.O. Box 468

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 2 of Block 2: DeKalb County Farmers Federation, c/o Alfa Insurance,

P.O. Box 468

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 3 of Block 2: James Alton Hicks

184 Malcom Street, SE

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 4 of Block 2: James Alton Hicks

184 Malcom Street, SE

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 5 of Block 2: James Alton Hicks

184 Malcom Street, SE

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 6 of Block 2: Elizabeth Coots

2081 McCurdy Ave. N.

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 7 of Block 2: Charles Willmon

6221 Tammy Little Drive

Section, AL 35771

Lot 8 of Block 2: Cecil A. & Barbara A. Frees

206 Malcom Avenue

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 9 of Block 2:

James Alton Hicks

184 Malcom Street, SE

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 10 of Block 2:

James Alton Hicks

184 Malcom Street, SE

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 11 of Block 2:

Charlotte D. Smith

134 Malcom Ave.

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 12 of Block 2:

Charlotte D. Smith

134 Malcom Ave.

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 1 of Block 1: Glover Properties, LLC

P.O. Box 1052

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 2 of Block 1:

Glover Properties, LLC

P.O. Box 1052

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 3 of Block 1: James T. Jones and Shari K. Jones

P.O. Box 282

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 4 of Block 1: James T. Jones and Shari K. Jones

P.O. Box 282

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 5 of Block 1: Stewart H. Sparks

104 Malcolm Ave.

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 6 of Block 1:

Bonnie G. Croft and

Sharon Marshall

66 Malcom Ave., SW

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 7 of Block 1:

Bonnie G. Croft &

Sharon Marshall

66 Malcom Avenue, SW

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 8 of Block 1:

Richard Pack

525 Thompson Avenue,

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 9 of Block 1:

Charlie & Amy Glover

919 Scott Avenue

Rainsville, AL 35986

3. That certain 15 foot alley located in Block 5 of the E.J. Mims Subdivision (a Plat of which subdivision to the City of Rainsville, Alabama is recorded in Plat Book 4, page 223, Slide 86 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama), which alley is located between Rose Street and Jackson Street. The following persons are the owners of the property adjoining the alley proposed to be

vacated:

Lot 1 of Block 5:

Glenn Jones

108 Rose Street

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 2 of Block 5:

Sue Rogers and

Jessie Paul Rogers

P.O. Box 227

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 3 of Block 5:

Glenn Jones

P.O. Box 1397

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 4 of Block 5:

Billy G. Edmonds and Patricia Edmonds

458 Church Street, NW

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 5 of Block 5:

Keary Chandler

P.O. 1905

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 6 of Block 5:

Keary Chandler

P.O. 1905

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 7 of Block 5:

William E. Gledhill and Linda R. Gledhill

79 Mims Street

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 8 of Block 5:

William E. Gledhill and Linda R. Gledhill

79 Mims Street

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 9 of Block 5:

William E. Gledhill and Linda R. Gledhill

79 Mims Street

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 10 of Block 5:

Flora C. Ashworth,

life estate

129 Mims Ave., NW

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 11 of Block 5:

Flora C. Ashworth,

life estate

129 Mims Ave., NW

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 12 of Block 5:

Flora C. Ashworth,

life estate

129 Mims Ave., NW

Rainsville, AL 35986

4. That certain 15 foot alley located in Bowman Subdivision (a plat of which subdivision to the City of Rainsville, Alabama is recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 22, Slide 91 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama), which alley runs between the block of lots numbered “17 through 24” and the block of lots numbered “9 through 16.” The following persons are the owners of the property adjoining the alley proposed to be vacated:

Lot 9

James E. Higdon

P.O. Box 552

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 10

James E. Higdon

P.O. Box 552

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 11

Kenneth D. Bell

36 1st Avenue, South

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 12

Paulette Martin Johnston

371 Church Avenue

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 13

William Craig

P.O. Box 255

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 14

Edith Craig

P.O. Box 255

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 15

Kevin J. Holt

P.O. Box 1907

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 16

Terry & Jerry Taylor

215 Harrison Street

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 17

Mary P. Tench

c/o Eric Trotman

2949 Harrison Street

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 18

Johnny & Sherry Chandler

c/o State of AL 2016

Tax Sale

119 2nd Avenue

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 19

Pamela Gail Watts

101 2nd Avenue

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 20

Ashlee Howard

81 Second Avenue, SW

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 21

Danny James

P.O. Box 783

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lot 22

Gene Landau &

Betty M. Landau

P.O. Box 364

Rainsville, AL 35986

Lots 23 & 24

Edward T. Lawhorn & Douglas Lawhorn

209 Oaks Drive, SW

Rainsville, AL 35986

Dated this the 1st day of May, 2017.

City of Rainsville,

Alabama

By: Rodger Lingerfelt Its: Mayor

Attesed by:

Kelly Frazier,

City Clerk

Publish:

May 4, 2017; May 11, 2017; May 18, 2017; and May 25, 2017.

Mountain Valley News