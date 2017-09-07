Notice

Mountain Valley News
Fort Payne Mini Storage Sale

The following customer units will be sold on month, date, year, due to renter’s lien.
Matthew Weldon,
Andrea Smith, and
Melissa Kown.
Units must be paid-in-full by above renter or they will be sold at a future date.
“Viewing by appointment only” Dates for appointments are Tuesday, September 19th and Wednesday, September 20th between 1pm and 4pm.
Accepted bids will be determined Wednesday, September 20th after 4pm.

We reserve the right to
refuse any or all offers.

-Manager, Cheryl Wynn

Fort Payne Mini Storage
156 45th St NE
256-845-2202

Publish: September 7 and September 14, 2017.

