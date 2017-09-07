Fort Payne Mini Storage Sale

The following customer units will be sold on month, date, year, due to renter’s lien.

Matthew Weldon,

Andrea Smith, and

Melissa Kown.

Units must be paid-in-full by above renter or they will be sold at a future date.

“Viewing by appointment only” Dates for appointments are Tuesday, September 19th and Wednesday, September 20th between 1pm and 4pm.

Accepted bids will be determined Wednesday, September 20th after 4pm.

We reserve the right to

refuse any or all offers.

-Manager, Cheryl Wynn

Fort Payne Mini Storage

156 45th St NE

256-845-2202

Publish: September 7 and September 14, 2017.

Mountain Valley News