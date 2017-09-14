REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

The City of Rainsville is now requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide professional CDBG and ED application services and grant management services which will be effective through CDBG Program Year 2019. Services required should include all grant application services as well as overall management of the CDBG-ED projects upon grant award in accordance with all applicable regulations and procedures. Factors to be considered in the award of the contract include familiarity and experience with conditions and needs of the City of Rainsville 10 points); appropriateness of the firm’s scope of services (25 points); experience of the firm in writing and administering CDBG projects (30 points); the availability and qualifications of key personnel assigned to the project (30 points); the cost of administrative services to be provided (5 points). Proposals should be submitted to the City of Rainsville, ATTN: Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt, PO Box 309, Rainsville, AL 35986. To be considered proposals must be delivered to the City of Rainsville by 10:00 A.M. on September 25, 2017.

Rodger Lingerfelt, Mayor

Publish: September 14, 2017.

Mountain Valley News