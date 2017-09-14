REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The City of Rainsville is now requesting qualifications from engineering firms to provide Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Economic Development (ED) engineering application development services as well as design, surveying, and inspection (if required) should the CDBG Project be funded. This request will be effective through the CDBG Program Year 2019. Factors to be considered in the award of this contract will be familiarity and experience with the conditions and needs of the City of Rainsville (10 points); overall qualificatioins of the firm (30 points); prior experience of the firm in developing and implementing CDBG projects (30 points); and qualifications of specific personnel to be assigned to the project (30 points). Proposals should be submitted to the City of Rainsville, ATTN: Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt, P.O. Box 309, Highway #75, Rainsville, AL 35986.

To be considered proposals must be delivered to the City of Rainsville by 10:00 A.M. on September 25, 2017.

Rodger Lingerfelt, Mayor

Publish: September 14, 2017.

Mountain Valley News