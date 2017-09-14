STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB RESOLUTION NO.:

09-07-17(A)

CITY OF RAINSVILLE

RESOLUTION OF CITY OF RAINSVILLE,

ALABAMA TO VACATE

CERTAIN ALLEYS

WHEREAS, a proposal to vacate a certain street and certain alleys within the Rainsville, Alabama city limits was submitted in writing for consideration to the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Rainsville Alabama, a municipal corporation.

WHEREAS, notice of the proposal to vacate a certain street and certain alleys properly was given in accordance with law.

WHEREAS, two separate city council meeting dates were set to hear opinions of the public and property owners about vacating such street and alleys, and opinions of the public and property owners were heard on those dates, which were June 5, 2017 and August 7, 2017.

WHEREAS, the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Rainsville, Alabama, a municipal corporation, do assent to and approve the vacation of a certain alley located in the E.J. Mims Subdivision and a certain alley located in the Bowman Subdivision, and the annulment of the dedication of said alleys to the use of the public. The Mayor and City Council find that the vacation of such alleys is in the best interest of the public and does not deprive the property owners of ingress and egress to their property.

WHEREAS, the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Rainsville, Alabama, a municipal corporation, decided NOT to vacate the proposed street and alleys located in the F.F. Hicks Subdivision.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Rainsville, Alabama, a municipal corporation, that the following alleys in the City of Rainsville, DeKalb County, Alabama hereby are vacated and annulled, to-wit:

A dedicated easement being fifteen (15) feet in width and located in Block 5 of the E.J. Mims Subdivision, which subdivision is recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 223, Slide 86 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama, and which 15 foot alley is located between Rose Street and Jackson Street in the E.J. Mims Subdivision of the City of Rainsville, DeKalb County, Alabama. See map attached for identification purposes.

ALSO:

A dedicated easement being fifteen (15) feet in width and located in the Bowman Subdivision, which subdivision is recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 22, Slide 91 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama, and which 15 foot alley is located between the block of lots numbered “17 through 24” and the block of lots numbered “9 through 16” and which alley is located between Harrison Street and Oak Street in the Bowman Subdivision of the City of Rainsville, DeKalb County, Alabama. See map attached for identification purposes.

WHEREFORE, THE VACATION AND ANULLMENT OF THE SAME HEREBY IS RATIFIED, APPROVED AND CONFIRMED, and the assent of the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Rainsville, Alabama, a municipal corporation, to such action hereby is given.

WHEREFORE, it hereby is determined and declared that a convenient means of ingress and egress to and from their property has been afforded to all property owners owning property who are entitled to such.

WHEREFORE, it is determined that the following persons are the owners of the lots abutting the alley to be vacated in the E.J. Mims subdivision:

Glenn Jones – lots 1, 3, and the portion of lot 2 abutting the alley;

Billy Edmonds and Patricia Edmonds – lots 4 and 5;

Jim Reynolds and Cleda Reynolds – lots 6 and 7;

Kevin Black and Cindy Black – lot 8;

Flora Ashworth – lots 10, 11, and 12;

William Gledhill and Linda Gledhill – lots 7, 8, and 9;

Keary Chandler – lots 5 and 6.

WHEREFORE, it is determined that the following persons are the owners of the lots abutting the alley to be vacated in the Bowman subdivision:

Mary Tench – lot 17;

Johnny Chandler and Sherry Chandler – lot 18;

Pam Waites – lot 19;

Ashlee Howard – lot 20;

Danny James – lot 21;

Gene Landau and Betty Landau – lot 22;

Ed Lawhorn and Doug Lawhorn – lots 23 and 24;

Terry Taylor and Jerry Taylor – lot 16;

Kevin Holt – lot 15;

Edith Craig – lot 14;

William Craig – lot 13;

Paulette Johnston – lot 12;

Kenneth Bell – lot 11;

James Higdon – lots 9 and 10.

WHEREFORE, the City of Rainsville, Alabama hereby authorizes the Mayor of the City of Rainsville to cause appropriate deeds to be executed, recorded, and delivered, which shall convey title to the alleys so vacated to the adjoining landowners by conveying to the landowners the property to the center line of the alley for the length of the property owners’ lots. The Mayor is authorized and directed to execute the deeds and the City Clerk is authorized and directed to attest the deeds.

WHEREFORE, this Resolution forthwith shall be recorded in the public records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama; and this Resolution shall be published one time in The Mountain Valley News.

The above and foregoing Resolution was read, adopted, and approved on the 7th day of September, 2017 by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Rainsville, Alabama.

APPROVED BY: /s/ Rodger Lingerfelt Mayor

of City of Rainsville, Alabama,

a Municipal Corporation

ATTESTED BY:

Kelly Frazier , City Clerk

CERTIFICATION OF

CITY CLERK

STATE OF ALABAMA DEKALB COUNTY

CITY OF RAINSVILLE

I, Kelly Frazier, City Clerk of City of Rainsville, Alabama, do hereby certify that the above and foregoing Resolution is a true and correct copy of the Resolution duly adopted by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Rainsville, Alabama on the 7th day of September, 2017.

Witness my hand and seal of office this 7th day of September, 2017.

Kelly Frazier

City Clerk of the City of Rainsville, Alabama

Publish: September 14, 2017.

Mountain Valley News