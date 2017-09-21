NOTICE OF

VACATION OF ROAD

Upon the petition for the adjacent landowner, The DeKalb County Commission held a public hearing on September 12, 2017, to consider the vacation of a portion of the following described property in Commission District 3:

All that portion of County Road #862, beginning at its intersection with County Road #22 at the top of Halls Gap on Lookout Mountain and proceeding in a northeasterly direction for approximately one-half mile, to its dead end. Said property lying in Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 7 east and Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 8 East, located east of Collinsville.

Having no opposition to the vacation of said property and determining that vacating this property would be in the public interest, the DeKalb County Commission passed a resolution to vacate a portion of County Road #862 at it’s regularly scheduled meeting on September 12, 2017.

Ricky Harcrow, President

DeKalb County Commission

111 Grand Ave. SW

Fort Payne, Alabama 35967

Publish: September 21, 2017.

Mountain Valley News