NOTICE OF

VACATION OF ROAD

Upon the petition of the adjacent landowner, the DeKalb County Commission held a public hearing on September 12, 2017, to consider the vacation of a portion of the following described property in Commission District 2:

All that portion of the south leg of the “Y” intersection of County Road #9 at its intersection with County Road #58, being approximately 500 feet in length. Said property lying in the SW1/4 of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 6 East, located west of Geraldine.

Having no opposition to the vacation of said property and determining that vacating this property would be in the public interest, the DeKalb County Commission passed a resolution to vacate a portion of County Road #9 at it’s regularly scheduled meeting on September 12, 2017.

Ricky Harcrow, President

DeKalb County Commission

111 Grand Ave.SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: September 21, 2017.

Mountain Valley News