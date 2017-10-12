NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR

VACATION OF AN

ABANDONED

COUNTY ROAD:

Notice is hereby given of a public hearing on the intent of the DeKalb County Commission to vacate an abandoned county road in DeKalb County, described as follows:

All that portion of the abandoned roadbed of County Road #608, including a 23 L.F. concrete bridge, at Bethel Branch. Said section being approximately 1,100 feet in length. Said roadbed abandoned was in conjunction with a roadway section realignment. Said property lying in the SW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 5 South, Range 9 East, located southwest of Hammondville, adjacent to Interstate 59.

The DeKalb County Commission will consider the vacation of this property at its regular meeting on November 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the DeKalb County Activities Building in Fort Payne, Alabama. Any citizen alleging to be affected by the proposed vacation may submit a written objection to the Commission or may request an opportunity to be heard at the public meeting.

DeKalb County Commission

111 Grand Ave. SW, Suite 200

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: October 12,

October 19, October 26 and

November 2, 2017.