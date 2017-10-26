NOTICE OF DEFAULT

Default has been made in the terms of the Rental & Security Agreement of (Misc. contents in all listed mini storage units:) in favor of Henagar Mini Storage and said default continuing, Henagar Mini Storage, under power of sale contained in said Rental & Security Agreement, will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder at Henagar Mini Storage, 17174 AL Hwy.75, Henagar, AL 35978, phone 256-657-6252 on the 9th day of November, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Units to be sold:

#8 Bryan Wrobel

#14 Violet Denton

#26 Andra Smalley

#37 Caleb Whitehead

#41 Daniel Cook

#87 Brittany McLemore

#96 Michelle Carson

#97 Angela Jackson

#20A Misty Gilbert

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the tenant’s debt and the reasonable costs and expense of collection and sale.

Henagar Mini Storage reserves the right to bid on the subject property.

Also reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Henagar Mini Storage

Publish: October 26, 2017; and November 2, 2017.