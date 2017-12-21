Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a Floodplain

This is to give notice that the City of Rainsville under Part 58 has determined that the following proposed action under CDBG and a portion of Project #LR-ED-PF-16-024 is located in a floodprone area and the City of Rainsville will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodprone area and the potential impacts on the flood area from the proposed actions, as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands. The proposed activity involved in a floodprone area is an existing pumping station located off Highway #35 which will be upgraded due to the age of the station. Acreage involved is less than 1/10 of an acre. In order to make upgrades and set a new wetwell this is the only location that is workable and allow the Industrial Park to be served and will be constructed in accordance with all applicable regulations regarding flood areas. All other activities are on existing ROW outside the flood area. The site is located at Highway #35, Rainsville, DeKalb County, Alabama.

There are three primary purposes of this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodprone areas and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about those areas. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternative sites outside of the floodprone area, alternative methods to serve the same project purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about the floodprone area can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in a floodprone area it must inform those who may be put at greater or continual risk.

Written comments must be received by the City of Rainsville at the following address on or before January 6,2018: City of Rainsville, PO Box 309, Rainsville, AL 35986 and 256-638-6331, ATTN: Rodger Lingerfelt, Mayor. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 9:00 A.M.-3 P.M. at the City Hall. Comments may also be submitted via email at cityclerk10@farmerstel.com

