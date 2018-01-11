Mountain Valley News

FINAL NOTICE AND PUBLIC EXPLANATION

OF A PROPOSED ACTIVITY IN A FLOODPRONE AREA

TO: All interested Agenies (Include Federal, State, and Local) Groups and Individuals:

This is to give notice that the City of Rainsville under part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD Regulations at 24 Part 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection. This activity is funded under the CDBG Program LR-ED-PF-16-024. The proposed project is located from the RTI facility in the Industrial Park to the Highway #35 Pump Station. The proposed project involves replacing and putting into place upgraded pumping station facilities on Highway #35; upgrade of existing sewerline in the Industrial Park in Rainsville, DeKalb County, AL. The proposed project is in a floodprone area where the Highway #35 pump station is now located which is a very small part of this project. Less than one tenth of an acre is involved.

The City of Rainsville has considered the alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and restore and preserve natural and beneficial values, however, since this is the only practicable alternative for the Industrial Park and this industrial expansion and the only location to solve the problem there are no practicable alternatives available to solve this issue. There will be no damage to the environment since this a small part of the project and the remaining activities occur on existing ROW.

The City of Rainsville has reevaluated this sewer upgrade project proposed in a floodprone area and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental Files that document compliance with steps 3-6 of Executive Order are available for public inspection, review, and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments.

There are three primary purposes of this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in a floodprone area and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about the area. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important educational tool. The dessimination of information and request for public comment about the floodprone area can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at a greater risk or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the City of Rainsville at PO Box 309, Rainsville, AL 35986 ATTN: Rodger Lingerfelt, Mayor, no later than January 18, 2018. A full description of the project may be reviewed from the above address Monday-Friday from 9:00-4:00 p.m. at the above stated address.

