Mountain Valley News

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS January 11, 2018

City of Rainsville

PO Box 309

Rainsville, AL 35986

(256) 638-6331

TO ALL INTERESTED AGENCIES, GROUPS AND PERSONS: These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Rainsville.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about January 27, 2018 the City of Rainsville will submit to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) for the release of CDBG funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1974, as amended (PL-93-383) to undertake a project known as the RTI Pumping Station project at a cost of $375,000 to include RTI Drive in the Industrial Park located off Highway #35 to the pumping station located a short distance from the Industrial Park on Highway #35.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Rainsville has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Records (ERR) on file at the City of Rainsville, PO Box 309, Rainsville, AL 35986 where ERR can be examined and is available for review and may be examined and copied weekdays from 9:00-4:00 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Rainsville. All comments received by January 26,2018 will be considered by the City of Rainsville prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Rainsville certifies to ADECA that Rodger Lingerfelt in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Rainsville to use Program Funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

ADECA will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Rainsville ‘s certification for a period of 15 days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt whichever is later only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certication was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Rainsville; (b) the City of Rainsville has ommitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58: (c) the grant receipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs, or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by ADECA, or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR, Part 58, Sec.58.76) and shall be addressed to the State at: Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, Community and Economic Development Programs, PO Box 5690, Montgomery, AL 36l03-5690. Potential objectors should contact ADECA to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Rodger Lingerfelt

Mayor, City of Rainsville

Publish: January 11, 2018

Mountain Valley News