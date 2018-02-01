Mountain Valley News

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2018 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to the Town of Collinsville in DeKalb County; to authorize the governing body of the Town of Collinsville to regulate and permit the sale of alcoholic beverages during certain hours on Sunday by properly licensed retail licensees serving the general public in the town.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1.

The Town Council of the Town of Collinsville in DeKalb County, by resolution adopted by a majority of the council, may regulate and permit the sale of alcoholic beverages during certain hours on Sunday as determined by the Town Council by properly licensed retail licensees of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and the Town of Collinsville serving the general public in the town.

Section 2.

This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Publish: February 1, February 8, February 15 and February 22, 2018.