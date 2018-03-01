Fort Payne Mini Storage Sale

The following customer units will be sold on month, date, year, due to renter’s lien.

Judith Russell,

Jacob Bryant,

Brandy Hartline,

Michael Hawkins,

Angela ODaniel,

Dewight Walker.

Units must be paid-in-full by above renter or they will be sold at a future date. “Viewing by appointment only.”

Dates for appointments are Wednesday, March 15th and Thursday, March 16th between 1pm and 4pm.

Accepted bids will be determined Thursday, March 16th after 4pm.

We reserve the right to refuse any or all offers.

-Manager Cheryl Wynn

Fort Payne Mini Storage

156 45th St NE

256-845-2202

Publish: March 1, 2018 and March 8, 2018.

Mountain Valley News