Notice of Completion

The DeKalb County Commission hereby gives notice of completion of the contract with Sam Construction for construction of the following project in DeKalb County.

County Road 823 Bridge @ Miller Creek– bent #2 Encasement.

This notice will appear once.

All claims should be filed at:

111 Grand Avenue SW, Suite 200

Fort Payne, Alabama 35967, within seven (7) days of the date of this notice.

Publish: May 3, 2018.