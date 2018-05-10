Mountain Valley News

    REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

    The Town of Sylvania is now requesting qualifications from engineering firms to provide CDBG and ED engineering development services as well as design, surveying, and inspection (if required) should the CDBG or ED project be funded. This notice covers through the CDBG FY Year 2019. Factors to be considered in the award of this contract will be familiarity and experience with the conditions and needs of the Town of Sylvania (10 points); overall qualifications or the firm (30 points); prior experience of the firm in development and implementing CDBG projects (30 points); and qualifications of specific personnel to be assigned to the project (30 points). Proposals should be submitted to the Town of Sylvania, ATTN: Mayor Gerald Craig, P.O. Box 149, Sylvania, AL 35988. To be considered proposals must be delivered to the City by 9:00 A.M. on May 22, 2018.

    Gerald Craig, Mayor

    Publish: May 10, 2018

