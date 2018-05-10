Mountain Valley News

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Town of Sylvania is now requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide professional CDBG and ED application services which would be effective through CDBG Program Year 2019. Services required shall include all grant application services as well as the overall administration of CDBG or ED projects upon grant award in accordance with all applicable regulations and procedures. Factors to be considered in the award of this contract include familiarity and experience with conditions and needs of the Town of Sylvania (10 points); appropriateness of the firm’s proposed scope of services (25 points); experience of the firm in writing and administering CDBG and ED projects (30 points); the availability and qualifications of key personnel assigned to the project (30 points); the cost of administrative services to be provided (5 points). Proposals should be submitted to: Town of Sylvania, P.O. Box 149, Sylvania, AL 35988 ATTN: Mayor Gerald Craig. Proposals will be accepted until 9:00 A.M. on May 22, 2018.

Gerald Craig, Mayor

Publish: May 10, 2018