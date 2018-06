NOTICE

Roger McMahan Jr., whose whereabouts is unknown must answer the Statement of Claim filed by Clover Lending Inc. by 07/28/2018, or a Judgment by Default may be rendered against him in Case # SM-18-21, Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama. Done this day 6/5/2018.

Pam Simpson

Clerk of DeKalb County

Publish: June 7, June 14, June 21 and June 28, 2018.