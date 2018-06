Public Hearing

The City of Rainsville will hold a public hearing on June 14, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall for the purpose of discussing a Formal Amendment to CDBG ED Project #LR-ED-PF-14-124. Assistance can be provided for persons with physical or language disabilities if notified prior to hearing.

Rodger Lingerfelt,

Mayor

Publish: June 7, 2018.