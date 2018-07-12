NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING HENAGAR CITY COUNCIL

August 13, 2018 5:00 P.M.

Notice is hereby given in accordance with Section 23-4-2 of the Code of Alabama that the City Council of the City of Henagar will conduct a public hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Monday, August 13, 2018, beginning at 5:00 pm in the Henagar City Hall, 9252 AL Hwy 40, Henagar, AL 35978 to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate a portion of Tennessee Street and its right of way. Any citizen alleging to be affected by the proposed vacation may submit a written objection to the Henagar City Council or may request an opportunity to be heard at the public hearing. The portion of the road proposed to be vacated is located at the end of Tennessee Street, where it crosses DeKalb Drive, and bounded by lots 14, 28, and 29, a plat of which is recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 35, Slide 94 of the Rains-Chisenall subdivision of the City of Henagar, in the office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, AL.

Publish: July 12,

July 19, July 26 and

August 2, 2018.

Mountain Valley News