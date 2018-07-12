Mountain Valley News

Legal Notice

Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Rainsville for construction of Project Resurfacing and Traffic Stripe on Ranch Road (CDBG Project No. LR-ED-PF-16-017) in DeKalb County. This notice will appear for four weeks beginning on 07-05-2018 and ending on 08-02-2018. Any and all claims against this project should file same in writing to Phillips Engineering, Inc. 615 Oak Grove Rd., Sylvania, AL 35988, within 7 calendar days after this period.

Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc.

Publish: July 12, July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018