Legal Notice

Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Rainsville for construction of Project- Improvements to the Intersection of Industrial Blvd. and Dilbeck Rd. in DeKalb County. This notice will appear for four weeks beginning on 07-12-2018 and ending on 08-02-2018. Any and all claims against this project should file same in writing to 2908 Scottsboro Hwy., Guntersville, AL 35976, within 7 calendar days after this period.

Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc.

Publish: July 12, July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.

Mountain Valley News