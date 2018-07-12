Mountain Valley News

    Legal Notice

    Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Rainsville for construction of Project- Improvements to the Intersection of Industrial Blvd. and Dilbeck Rd. in DeKalb County. This notice will appear for four weeks beginning on 07-12-2018 and ending on 08-02-2018. Any and all claims against this project should file same in writing to 2908 Scottsboro Hwy., Guntersville, AL 35976, within 7 calendar days after this period.

    Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc.

    Publish: July 12, July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2018.

