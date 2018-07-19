    • Classifieds

    Fort Payne Mini Storage Sale
    The following customer units will be sold on month, date, year, due to renter’s lien.
    Matthew Foster,
    Dewight Walker,
    Daniel Felipe,
    Tylor Mason,
    Iesha McElrath.
    Units must be paid-in-full by above renter or they will be sold at a future date. “Viewing by appointment only” Dates for appointments are Monday, July 30th and Tuesday, July 31st between 1pm and 3:30pm. Accepted bids will be determined Tuesday, July 31st after 3:30 pm.
    We reserve the right to refuse any or all offers.

    Manager, Cheryl Wynn
    Fort Payne Mini Storage
    156 45th St NE
    256-845-2202

    Publish: July 19, 2018; and July 26, 2018.

