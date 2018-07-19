Fort Payne Mini Storage Sale

The following customer units will be sold on month, date, year, due to renter’s lien.

Matthew Foster,

Dewight Walker,

Daniel Felipe,

Tylor Mason,

Iesha McElrath.

Units must be paid-in-full by above renter or they will be sold at a future date. “Viewing by appointment only” Dates for appointments are Monday, July 30th and Tuesday, July 31st between 1pm and 3:30pm. Accepted bids will be determined Tuesday, July 31st after 3:30 pm.

We reserve the right to refuse any or all offers.

Manager, Cheryl Wynn

Fort Payne Mini Storage

156 45th St NE

256-845-2202

Publish: July 19, 2018; and July 26, 2018.