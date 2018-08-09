NOTICE OF COMPLETION

K.W. Raines Associates, Inc. has completed its work on the Fyffe Municipal Park Splash Pad – LWCF Project No. 15-LW-1017 for the Town of Fyffe Any person having a claim against the project should notify Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc. at P. O. Box 680869, Fort Payne, Alabama 35968-1609, Phone Number (256) 845-5315 No later than September 6, 2018.

Publish: August 9, August 16, August 23 and August 30, 2018.

Mountain Valley News

